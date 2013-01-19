Algeria's Sonatrach estimates $11 million of losses a day

BRIEF-Jasper Mining to raise $37,000 by way of private placement
* Jasper Mining Corporation to raise $37,000 by way of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ALGIERS Jan 19 Algeria's national oil and gas company Sonatrach has estimated $11 million of losses a day from the shutdown of the In Amenas plant taken over by al Qaeda-linked fighters three days ago, a source inside the company said on Saturday.
The Algerian army staged a final assault on the gunmen on Saturday, a local source and the state news agency said.
The Sonatrach source, who asked not to be named, said the date for the plant to resume operations was not known.
* Jasper Mining Corporation to raise $37,000 by way of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
* Willbros announces new president of Canada segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: