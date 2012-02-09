UPDATE 1-India's Sahara launches construction JV with Turner

* JV aims to build projects worth $25 bln over 20 years

* Sahara to initially invest $100 mln, own 63 pct of JV

MUMBAI Feb 9 Privately held conglomerate Sahara India and U.S.-based Turner Construction Co have formed a construction joint venture that plans to build projects worth $25 billion over 20 years in India, the companies said on Thursday.

Sahara, with assets of $26 billion, has global interests in finance, infrastructure and real estate, hospitality and media and entertainment. Turner, a subsidiary of German construction group Hochtief, builds about $8 billion worth of projects every year.

The joint venture, Sahara Turner Construction Ltd, aims to complete projects worth $2.5 billion over five years, the companies said.

Sahara India will initially invest $100 million and will hold 63 percent of the joint venture, Chairman Subrata Roy told reporters, adding the group could raise its investment to more than $300 million later.

Nicholas Billotti, chief executive of Turner Construction International, the company's overseas business unit, declined to provide details of its investment or shareholding in the joint venture.