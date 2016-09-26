UPDATE 1-Australia's SAI Global backs $760 mln Baring Asia private equity buyout

* Directors unanimously support A$4.75 per share offer
* Terms offer one-third premium to last closing price
* SAI shares jump 31 pct after trading resumes
* Comes 2 years after KKR-PEP scrapped higher offer
SYDNEY, Sept 26 Australian risk compliance
services firm SAI Global Ltd is backing a A$1 billion
($761 million) takeover from Hong Kong-based Baring Asia Private
Equity, two years after KKR & Co LP and a domestic
buyout firm scrapped a higher offer.
SAI said in a statement on Monday its directors would vote
unanimously in favour of the Baring's A$4.75 per share all-cash
offer - a one-third premium to its last closing share price of
A$3.59. It recommended shareholders do the same in its
statement, jointly issued with Baring.
"Baring Asia's proposal is compelling and represents a
significant premium to SAI's share price," SAI Chairman Andrew
Dutton said in the statement.
SAI shares jumped 31 percent to A$4.72 when trading resumed
after a halt earlier on Monday - just below the offer price - in
a sign shareholders expect the deal to proceed. It was their
biggest one-day jump since listing, and their highest intraday
level in two years.
The target company's acceptance of an offer below the A$1.1
billion proposed by KKR and top Australian buyout firm Pacific
Equity Partners (PEP) in 2014 comes as the Sydney-listed company
struggled to convince investors it can flourish as a standalone
listed company.
The shares had fallen by a fifth since KKR-PEP walked away
from takeover talks amid media reports that the suitors were
concerned about lack of visibility about future SAI contracts
which were still under negotiation.
In August, SAI reported record annual net profit, but the
result still failed to boost the stock because it largely
reflected the benefits of foreign exchange movements and the
absence of one-off restructuring costs booked the previous year.
On Monday, SAI's Dutton said Baring's offer gives
shareholders "certainty of value and the opportunity to realise
their investment in full for cash". The deal would have limited
impact on SAI's continuing operations, he added.
Baring founding partner and Chief Executive Officer Jean
Eric Salata said in the statement that Baring plans to grow
SAI's presence globally.
The companies said they will ask SAI shareholders to vote on
the deal in December and that they expect it to be completed by
the end of 2016.
Credit Suisse was SAI's adviser on the deal, while Baring
was advised by Goldman Sachs and UBS.
($1 = 1.3139 Australian dollars)
