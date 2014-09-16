UPDATE 1-Australia's SAI says no final bids after $1 bln PE approach

* SAI Global opened books after indicative A$1.1 bln bid
* SAI says not progressing with PEP/KKR consortium
* SAI says received proposals for some business units
* Shares have fallen well below indicative offer
SYDNEY, Sept 17 Australia's SAI Global Ltd
, an industry compliance advisory firm, said on
Wednesday it had not received any bids for the whole company
after putting itself up for sale, confirming investor concerns
that a proposed deal would collapse.
SAI opened its books to interested parties after Pacific
Equity Partners (PEP), Australia's biggest private equity firm,
made an indicative offer of up to A$1.1 billion ($1 billion) in
May.
PEP has since brought in U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co LP
as a partner in its bid, but SAI said the consortium did
not submit a final bid and the company had decided it was not in
shareholders' interests to proceed further with the KKR/PEP
group.
SAI said it had received several proposals from parties to
buy some of its underlying businesses and would continue to look
at those proposals.
An initial deadline for indicative bids was set for last
Friday but then extended after a number of parties in the
process asked for more time.
SAI has said it has received approaches from multiple
parties but the PEP/KKR offer remains the only disclosed bid.
Australian media have reported that Carlyle Group
participated in the bidding. Carlyle has declined to comment on
the reports.
SAI has said it may have better prospects of improving its
performance without being taken over.
In the past financial year, it returned to a net profit.
Excluding one-off costs, annual net income rose 6.3 percent to
A$45 million and SAI expects to improve its performance this
financial year as new management pushes ahead with
restructuring.
SAI, the former commercial arm of industry standards
aggregator Standards Australia, sells access to those standards
and advice on compliance. It covers some two dozen business
sectors globally ranging from aerospace to medical equipment.
Shareholders appeared unconvinced a takeover would take
place, with SAI shares closing on Tuesday at A$4.43, below PEP's
initial indicative bid of A$5.10 to A$5.25.
Macquarie Group Ltd is advising SAI.
(1 US dollar = 1.1011 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Lincoln Feast; Editing by David
Gregorio and Richard Pullin)