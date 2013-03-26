BRIEF-Saic shares up 2 pct after the bell following results

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
NEW YORK, March 26 SAIC Inc : * Shares were up 2 percent after the bell following the release of its results
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July