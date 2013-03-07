版本:
China's SAIC Motor says Feb auto sales down 2 pct yr-on-yr

SHANGHAI, March 7 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Thursday its February auto sales fell 2 percent from a year to 360,132 vehicles.

That compares with a 35 percent year-on-year growth achieved in January.

SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.
