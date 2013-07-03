版本:
China's SAIC Motor says June auto sales up 14.4 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING, July 3 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Wednesday its June auto sales rose 14.4 percent from a year earlier to 406,855 vehicles.

That compares with a 10 percent year-on-year gain in May.

SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.

