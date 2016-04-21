China's largest automaker SAIC Motor's 2015 profit rises 6.5 pct

BEIJING, April 21 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd , China's largest automaker, reported on Thursday a 6.5 percent year-on-year rise in net profit for 2015, exceeding its forecast of 6 percent growth.

The Shanghai-based automaker's sales roughly tracked the overall Chinese market last year, growing 5 percent as the world's largest auto market struggled with the country's slowest economic growth in 25 years.

"The current domestic auto market is facing enormous challenges but at the same time is pregnant with important development opportunities," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The automaker said that aftersales services and overseas markets showed potential while higher regulatory and consumer demands were promoting innovation in the industry.

SAIC, which has joint ventures with Volkswagen AG and GM, in addition to making its own brands of vehicles, recorded a 2015 net profit of 29.8 billion yuan ($4.60 billion).

The Shanghai-based automaker's revenue rose 6.4 percent to 670.5 billion yuan from a year earlier.

Vehicle sales growth in China is expected to improve slightly this year to 6 percent year-on-year growth, from 4.7 percent growth in 2015, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

SAIC sales rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, the company said earlier this month. ($1 = 6.4786 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)