China's SAIC Motor reports 9 pct profit rise for first 9 months

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI Oct 28 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd , China's largest automaker by sales volume, posted an 8.6 percent year-on-year rise in net profit for the first nine months of 2016, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.
The Shanghai-based manufacturer, which makes cars in joint ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG in addition to own-brand vehicles, said net profit totalled 23.1 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) for January-September.
SAIC's revenue rose 11.7 percent to 532 billion yuan from a year earlier. It had previously reported that sales volume rose 8.4 percent in the first nine months of the year.
China's auto market, the world's biggest, has rebounded strongly this year, helped by a tax cut on small-engine cars aimed at countering the effects of slowing economic growth.
Vehicle sales growth in China accelerated for the fifth consecutive month in September as buyers snapped up cars before the tax cut expires at the end of 2016. An industry body has said there will likely be a drop in the growth rate next year.
($1 = 6.7785 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Mark Potter)
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.