China's SAIC Motor to buy factory in India from General Motors

BEIJING, April 5 China's largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd on Wednesday said it had signed a formal agreement to buy a General Motors Co factory in India.

SAIC did not give further details in its filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
