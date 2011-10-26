UPDATE 1 SAIC Q3 net up 27 pct yr-on-yr, Q4 challenging

(Adds analyst comments, details)
* Q3 net up 27 pct on brisk sales of GM, VW cars
* Q4 outlook challenging on policy change
* SAIC to hold up better in Q4 thanks to partners - analysts
* Own-brand car sales flat in Jan-Sept
* No problem to hit full-year sales target - exec
By Fang Yan
BEIJING, Oct 26 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor
Corp Ltd reported a 27 percent gain in
third-quarter earnings as demand for pricy but sleek German and
American cars made at its Shanghai venture remains solid despite
a market slowdown.
The outlook for the rest of the year is challenging as
Beijing's policy change may further damp auto sales in a market
that has already eased to a 3.6 percent climb in the first three
quarters, after years of breakneck expansion.
Beijing started handing out 3,000 yuan to buyers of
fuel-saving cars in June 2010, with the number of models
qualifying for the subsidies topping 300 at the end of that
year.
But regulators raised the bar significantly from Oct. 1,
cutting the number of models that qualified for the handouts to
a mere 49 now.
SAIC, which gets about 60 percent of its sales from
Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co , however,
is expected to hold up much better than some domestic rivals
thanks to its foreign partners.
"The policy change is hurting local brands more as they lag
behind in fuel saving technologies compared with Volkswagen and
the like," said Feng Liang, an analyst with Guodu Securities.
"Volkswagen and GM cars are the bread and butter of SAIC's
business. As long as the joint ventures are doing fine, SAIC
will be fine."
In a brief stock exchange filing, SAIC attributed its profit
growth to solid auto sales but did not give a guidance for the
fourth quarter.
During the July-September period, SAIC booked 4.72
billion yuan ($742 million) in net profit, beating an average
forecast of 4.03 billion yuan from by three analysts polled by
Reuters. Its net income was 3.71 billion a year earlier.
SAIC shares closed up 2.67 percent at 16.15 yuan in Shanghai
on Wednesday before the results, outperforming a 0.74 percent
gain on the benchmark index .
They have gained about 10 percent so far this year,
outpacing a 13.6 fall by the broader market.
NO PROBLEM ACHIEVE FULL-YEAR TARGET
The mini-van business of SAIC and GM was hurt
after Beijing scraped subsidies for farmers who traded in old,
oil-guzzling vehicles for new ones at the beginning of the year.
SAIC-GM-Wuling, China's largest mini-van maker, sold 15.9
percent more vehicles in 2010, But sales went south in six of
the first seven months.
It has returned to growth since August, which analysts
attributed to intrinsic demand for cheap but sturdy
mini-vehicles in China's sprawling rural areas.
SAIC's fledgling own brand cars, MG and Roewe, were also
affected after government's tax incentives were gone this year.
Sales its Roewe and MG cars, which jumped 77.8 percent in
2010, were flat in the January-September period, company data
showed.
Its overall vehicle sales, however, gain nearly 12 percent
to 2.98 million units during the first nine months, vastly
outpacing a 3.6 percent gain of the market.
SAIC Vice-President Chen Zhixin told Reuters earlier in the
month that the automaker should be able to achieve its full-year
target of 4 million vehicles.
($1 = 6.360 yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)