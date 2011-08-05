China's SAIC July auto sales fall 2.97 pct y/y

SHANGHAI Aug 5 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor
Corp saw July vehicle sales fall 2.97 percent from a
year ago, amid a slowdown in the world's largest auto market.
SAIC, the China partner of General Motors and
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), sold 270,439 vehicles in July, down from
278,730 units a year earlier and 317,682 in June, it said in a
stock exchange filing on Friday.
However, total sales so far this year remain up 10.8 percent
from a year ago, the firm said.
After two straight years of frantic expansion, car sales in
China settled into a subdued growth pattern at the beginning of
2011, after Beijing stripped away most of its stimulus measures,
including rebates for farmers trading in old, gas-guzzling
vehicles for more fuel efficient ones.
In the first half, SAIC sold more than 2 million vehicles,
up 13 percent year on year. The company has said it aims to sell
4 million units for the full year.
