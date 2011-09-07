China's SAIC Aug auto sales up 14.4 pct y/y

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp posted a 14.4 percent rise in vehicle sales in August from a year ago, it said in filing to the stock exchange late on Tuesday.

SAIC, the China partner of General Motors and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), sold 327,924 vehicles in last month, up from 286,502 units a year earlier and 270,439 in July, it said.

Total sales so far this year is up 11.3 percent from the same period a year ago, it said.

After two straight years of frantic expansion, car sales in China settled into a subdued growth pattern at the beginning of 2011, after Beijing stripped away most of its stimulus measures, including rebates for farmers trading in old, gas-guzzling vehicles for more fuel efficient ones.

In the first half, SAIC sold more than 2 million vehicles, up 13 percent year on year. The company has said it aims to sell 4 million units for the full year. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by David Chance)