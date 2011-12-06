China's SAIC says Nov auto sales up 13.3 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING Dec 6 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said its November vehicle sales rose 13.3 percent from a year earlier to 359,384 units.

SAIC's car venture with Volkswagen AG sold 100,916 cars in the month, up 1.7 percent, while sales at its tie-up with General Motors were up 9.2 percent to 116,235 units, it said in a stock exchange filing.

In the first 11 months, SAIC sold 3.68 million vehicles, up 11.9 percent from the year-ago period, it said.