China's SAIC says Jan auto sales dip 8.48 pct

SHANGHAI Feb 7 Top Chinese automaker SAIC
Motor Corp said on Tuesday its January vehicle sales
fell 8.48 percent from a year ago to 380,305 vehicles.
Sales at SAIC's joint car venture with General Motors
were down 4.02 percent from the year-ago period to 127,443,
while sales at its venture with Volkswagen AG were
down 2.65 percent to 110,008, SAIC said in a filing with the
Shanghai stock exchange.
Last month, SAIC forecast a rise of more than 40 percent in
2011 net income on solid demand for German and American marques
made at its Shanghai ventures.