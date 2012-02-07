China's SAIC says Jan auto sales dip 8.48 pct

SHANGHAI Feb 7 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Tuesday its January vehicle sales fell 8.48 percent from a year ago to 380,305 vehicles.

Sales at SAIC's joint car venture with General Motors were down 4.02 percent from the year-ago period to 127,443, while sales at its venture with Volkswagen AG were down 2.65 percent to 110,008, SAIC said in a filing with the Shanghai stock exchange.

Last month, SAIC forecast a rise of more than 40 percent in 2011 net income on solid demand for German and American marques made at its Shanghai ventures.