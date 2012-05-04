SAIC says April auto sales up 12.6 pct

SHANGHAI May 4 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor
Corp said sales rose 12.6 percent to 367,600
vehicles in April, up from 10.4 percent year-on-year growth in
March.
Sales at SAIC's joint venture with General Motors
fell 0.1 percent to 97,656 cars, while its venture with
Volkswagen saw sales rise 10.2 percent to 110,255
vehicles, it said on Friday.
That left SAIC's sales up 9.2 percent for the first four
months of 2012.
Car sales in China climbed 5.2 percent in 2011, the slowest
annual growth since car culture took off at the turn of the
century, after the government scrapped tax incentives for small
cars.
SAIC's first-quarter profit rose 7 percent to 5.61 billion
yuan ($890 million), topping forecasts and showing the appeal of
its models during a general slowdown in sales growth.