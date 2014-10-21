版本:
Ex-SAIC unit to pay $1.5 mln over conflict of interest in govt contract

WASHINGTON Oct 21 A former unit of Science Applications International Corp, which is now known as Leidos Holdings Inc, will pay $1.5 million to resolve allegations that it misled the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission about its work related to contracts it held between 1992 and 2000, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.

The company certified it had no clients that had a business interest in the outcome of a rule it was advising the commission on, even though it actually had multiple such relationships, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Bill Trott)
