SAIC shares could rise more than 30 pct-Barron's

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
NEW YORK, March 24 Shares of SAIC, a government services provider, could be set for gains, with a planned spinoff expected to help its value despite uncertainty over defense-spending cuts, according to Barron's financial newspaper.
That uncertainty has weighed on shares of contractors and service providers, and the stock, which closed at $12.73 on Friday, is considered cheap, the report in the March 25 edition of the weekly newspaper said.
But in the next 12 months, the company plans to spin off its government information-technology services business, a move that could help unlock its value, by allowing it to bid on government business from which it is currently restriced due to "organizational conflicts of interest," Barron's said.
An analyst who covers the company estimates the stock is worth $17 a share on a sum of its parts basis and could realize that value over the next 18 months, implying a 34 percent gain, the article said.
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.