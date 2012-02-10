版本:
Sailing-Ainslie avoids further punishment for boat fracas

LONDON Feb 10 Triple Olympic gold medallist Ben Ainslie was given the green light on Friday to compete at the 2012 London Games when he escaped further punishment for confronting a TV crew at the world championships last year.

The five-times world Finn champion was disqualified from the Perth competition for "gross misconduct" in December after boarding a media boat and remonstrating with the crew for impeding his progress.

Ainslie was quoted by British media as saying he feared the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) might impose a further penalty that could thwart his Olympic hopes.

British sailing's governing body decided, however, that the original sanction was sufficient.

"It would not be appropriate for the tribunal to impose a penalty over and above that imposed by the international jury at the event," the RYA said in a statement.

Ainslie, 35, has won two Olympic Finn golds and one in the Laser Dinghy. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Tony Jimenez)

