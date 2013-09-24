Oracle CEO Larry Ellison skips keynote for America's Cup races

| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 Oracle Corp CEO
Larry Ellison skipped a keynote address at his software
company's massive annual customer conference on Tuesday to be on
San Francisco Bay as his Oracle Team USA made a comeback in the
America's Cup.
Hundreds of Oracle OpenWorld attendees streamed out of San
Francisco's Moscone conference center after an Oracle executive
announced that Ellison would not attend the keynote
presentation, a focal point of the annual event.
America's Cup sailing is a major passion for Ellison,
rivaled only by his focus on expanding what is already the
world's third-largest software maker.
Last week, Ellison was absent from Oracle's quarterly
earnings conference call with analysts so that he could be close
to the racing, which the sailing enthusiast has been viewing
from a team speedboat.
In the past, Ellison has used his OpenWorld keynote to
attack rival companies and colorfully criticize their products
to the delight of attendees.
Over 60,000 people were registered to attend this year's
OpenWorld.
Oracle Team USA won its seventh straight race on Tuesday and
looked set to keep the Cup from rival Emirates Team New Zealand.
The Cup will go to whichever team wins the next race,
scheduled for Wednesday.
Oracle Team USA won the America's Cup in Valencia, Spain, in
2010 and with it the right to set the rules for this year's
competition, including choosing to hold the regatta on San
Francisco Bay.