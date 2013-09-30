版本:
Sailing-Australian club confirmed as America's Cup challengers

Oct 1 Australia's Hamilton Island Yacht club have been confirmed as the Challengers of Record for the next Americas' Cup regatta, organisers said on Tuesday.

The club, from the northern Australian state of Queensland, issued the challenge minutes after defenders Oracle Team USA beat Team New Zealand in a winner-takes-all final race last week.
