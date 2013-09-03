Oracle hit with major penalties in America's Cup cheating scandal

San Francisco, Sept 3 Software mogul Larry Ellison's Oracle Team USA suffered a major setback in its effort to retain the America's Cup when an international jury on Tuesday docked the team two points and kicked three sailors and one shore crew member out of the event.

The America's Cup final, which begins Saturday and pits Oracle against Emirates Team New Zealand, is a best-of-17 series, and Oracle will now be denied points for its first two victories. The penalties came after Oracle boats racing in a preliminary event were found to have illegally added weight on board.