Oracle hit with major penalties in America's Cup cheating scandal

San Francisco, Sept 3 Software mogul Larry
Ellison's Oracle Team USA suffered a major setback in its effort
to retain the America's Cup when an international jury on
Tuesday docked the team two points and kicked three sailors and
one shore crew member out of the event.
The America's Cup final, which begins Saturday and pits
Oracle against Emirates Team New Zealand, is a best-of-17
series, and Oracle will now be denied points for its first two
victories. The penalties came after Oracle boats racing in a
preliminary event were found to have illegally added weight on
board.