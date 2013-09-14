版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 15日 星期日 04:47 BJT

Sailing-Oracle wins America's Cup race 8 after New Zealand nearly capsizes

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 14 Software billionaire Larry Ellison's Oracle Team USA came from behind to defeat Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup race eight after the Kiwis, who had been slightly ahead in the match, nearly capsized during a tacking maneuver.
