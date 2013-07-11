Sailing-America's Cup jury rejects controversial rule changes

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11 An international jury in the America's Cup sailing competition on Thursday ruled that the regatta director did not have the authority to unilaterally implement rule changes opposed by two of the teams.

Italy's Luna Rossa, backed by Prada fashion mogul Patrizio Bertelli, and Emirates Team New Zealand objected to new boat design requirements that were put in place to improve safety after a May accident that killed Artemis Racing crew member Andrew Simpson, an Olympic sailing champion from Britain, and wrecked the team's boat.

Luna Rossa and New Zealand have said the rules imposed by Regatta Director Iain Murray give Larry Ellison's Oracle Team USA an unfair advantage.