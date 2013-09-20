版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 21日 星期六 06:04 BJT

Sailing-Oracle wins another America's Cup race, cuts N. Zealand lead

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 Oracle Team USA won race 13 of the America's Cup finals by 1 minute 24 seconds on Friday, narrowing the gap with Emirates Team New Zealand, which now leads the series eight to three and needs just one win to take the cup away from the defender.
