版本:
中国
2013年 9月 26日

Sailing-Oracle Team USA wins America's Cup

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 Oracle Team USA won the 34th America's Cup on Wednesday, coming from behind to defeat Emirates Team New Zealand in the tie-breaking 19th race of the finals.
