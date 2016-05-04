Sailing-Patience rewarded with Olympic berth

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
LONDON May 4 Olympic sailing silver medallist Luke Patience was named in Britain's Rio Olympic squad on Wednesday after having to re-qualify when his previous 470 class partner Elliot Willis was diagnosed with bowel cancer.
Patience, who won silver at London 2012 with Stuart Bithell, will compete at the Games in August with new partner Chris Grube.
"It's still a special day but mixed feelings I suppose because I am combining two campaigns to try and still achieve the same goal," said the Scot in a Team GB statement.
"It was wonderful to do this today with Chris and it was wonderful to do that day with Elliot as well...I hope I can draw on the London experience, and with Chris being a first time Olympian, between us it will keep things grounded."
Patience and Willis, a two times world champion, had qualified last year but the pair were withdrawn after the latter's illness was diagnosed in December.
Britain is traditionally strong in Olympic sailing and has won 55 medals, including 26 golds, since the sport made its debut at the 1900 Paris Games. The 470 is a 4.70 metre (15.4ft) dinghy.
"My selection has obviously come out of Elliot's misfortune but we are going to do our best and hopefully get a medal and do Elliot and ourselves proud," said Grube. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.