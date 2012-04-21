Sailing-Calamitous mistake hands French inshore Volvo victory

ITAJAI, Brazil, April 21 Spain's former Olympic
champion Iker Martinez made a crucial error to turn his Volvo
Ocean Race-leading Telefonica boat way off course in Saturday's
in-port race to slide from first to last and gift victory to
French team Groupama, their closest overall challengers.
World sailor of the year Martinez, who won gold in the
Athens Games and silver in Beijing, chose to round the wrong
turning buoy and his crew sailed several hundred metres off
course before correcting their error.
"We had sailed a nearly perfect race until then," said
Martinez, who will launch a bid for his third Olympic medal
running in the London Olympics.
"We were leading and that is enough. After we rounded the
windward mark it was very confusing. There were two marks and I
chose the wrong one.
"It's the first time in my life I've ever made a mistake
like that so I feel terrible for the shore crew who had worked
so hard."
The result closes Telefonica's lead at the top to just 16
points over Groupama who celebrated their first in-port race
victory at the sixth attempt in this edition.
U.S. boat Puma, which won the treacherous Leg 5 from
Auckland to Itajai in southern Brazil through the Southern Ocean
and around Cape Horn, bounced back from a timing penalty to take
third behind Camper (Spain/New Zealand).
The fleet next sails to Miami on Sunday in the sixth stage
of the 39,000-nautical mile, eight-month race which is scheduled
to finish in July in Galway, Ireland.
Overall standings: 1 Team Telefonica (Spain) 149 points, 2
Groupama (France) 133, 3 Camper (NZ/Spain) 124, 4 Puma (U.S.)
117, 5 Abu Dhabi 58, 6 Team Sanya (China) 25