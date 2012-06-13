Sainsbury's sales get Jubilee boost

BRIEF-Thyssenkrupp says CSA sale won't change credit ratings
* Says CSA sale should support capacity utilisation at Steel Europe
LONDON, June 13 J Sainsbury, Britain's third-largest supermarket group, posted a rise in first-quarter sales, with its performance boosted by shoppers loosening the purse strings to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.
The firm, which lags Wal-Mart Store Inc's Asda and industry leader Tesco by market share, said on Wednesday it outperformed the market and it was well placed to continue to do so, despite expecting the market to remain competitive.
Sainsbury's said sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, rose 1.4 percent in the 12 weeks to June 9.
Although that fell within analyst forecasts of growth of 1 to 2.25 percent, according to a Reuters poll of seven, it represents a slowdown from growth of 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter of the 2011-12 year.
Sainsbury's performance looks good relative to Tesco, which on Monday posted a 1.5 percent fall in first-quarter underlying sales. However, that is partly explained by Tesco's first-quarter period not including the Jubilee holiday.
Sainsbury's overall UK sales rose 3.6 percent.
* Says CSA sale should support capacity utilisation at Steel Europe
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
Feb 22 U.S. stock index futures dipped slightly on Wednesday as investors await details of the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.