RPT-Britain's Sainsbury's joins click-and-collect shopping revolution

LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's will offer
online shoppers the option of picking up orders in store, years
after the service was introduced by rivals Tesco and
Asda, upping the stakes in Britain's brutally
competitive grocery market.
Online shopping, as one of the better-performing parts of
the market, has become a key battleground for all of Britain's
"big four" supermarket chains as they grapple with the rise of
discounters Aldi and Lidl.
British shoppers are increasingly opting for the convenience
of store collection when they shop online because they don't
have to wait at home for a delivery.
Sainsbury's launched its first Click & Collect service on
Tuesday at its Farnham store in southern England. A further 20
stores will go live in the next two weeks and the company is
targeting 100 by the end of the year.
Yet Sainsbury's is still playing catch-up. Market leader
Tesco and No.2 Asda started click-and-collect services in 2010
and 2011 respectively. Tesco now offers the service from more
than 300 of its 2,650 stores while Asda offers it from all its
592 stores.
Both are also experimenting with non-store collection
points, such as at London Underground stations, petrol stations
and schools.
Morrisons, Britain's fourth-biggest supermarket
chain, was late to move into online grocery shopping and does
not offer click-and-collect.
Sainsbury's, which trades from 1,200 stores, said collection
slots will be free, though they are subject to a minimum spend
of 20 pounds ($31).
Its 18-year-old online business brings in annual sales of 1
billion pounds ($1.54 billion), 5 percent of total sales.
Until early last year Sainsbury's had been outperforming its
main rivals, reporting nine unbroken years of sales growth with
a strategy focused on own-brand products, the quality,
provenance and ethical credentials of its food and on expanding
its fast-growing convenience and online businesses.
But it has now posted four straight quarters of falling
sales amid an escalating price war and Chief Executive Mike
Coupe has cautioned that he expects underlying sales to fall for
the next few years.
Shares in Sainsbury's, down 19 percent over the past year,
were up 1.3 percent at 275.5 pence by 1538 GMT.
($1 = 0.6506 pounds)
