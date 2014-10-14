UK's Sainsbury's cuts Nectar reward points for shoppers

LONDON Oct 14 British supermarket Sainsbury's
is to halve the number of Nectar reward points it gives
holders of its loyalty card, the latest sign that an escalating
price war is forcing grocers to look for cost savings.
Sainsbury's, which is battling with Wal-Mart Stores'
Asda to be Britain's No. 2 grocer behind Tesco, told
customers on Tuesday that from April 11 next year it will award
one Nectar point for every pound spent compared with two
currently.
Nectar card holders can use points to pay for their shopping
with 500 points worth 2.50 pounds ($3.98).
Sainsbury's is also scrapping the award of one Nectar point
each time a customer uses their own bag, although shoppers will
still earn one Nectar point per litre of fuel purchased.
Last month Sainsbury's said it will only benchmark prices
with Asda, no longer including Tesco in its "Brand Match" price
comparison scheme - a move that will safe it administration
costs.
Like its big four rivals, which also includes No. 4
Morrisons, Sainsbury's has been losing market share to
discounters Aldi and Lidl.
All of the big four have responded by cutting prices.
Earlier this month Sainsbury's posted a third straight fall
in quarterly like-for-like sales, cut its annual sales forecast
and said it would review its dividend as part of a wider
examination of the business, adding to the turmoil in a sector
reeling from an accounting scandal at Tesco
.
A spokeswoman for Sainsbury's said that despite the changes,
there would be benefits to shoppers, including more "high value
bonus events" and more categories added to its Christmas "Double
Up" event.
Shares in Sainsbury's were down 1.4 percent at 226 pence at
1300 GMT.
(1 US dollar = 0.6277 British pound)
(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)