Sainsbury's sales fall for sixth straight quarter

LONDON, June 10 British supermarket Sainsbury's
on Wednesday posted a sixth straight quarter of
declining underlying sales as deflation continued to weigh on
the business.
The group, which trails market leader Tesco and
Wal-Mart's Asda by annual revenue, said sales at stores
open over a year fell 2.1 percent, excluding fuel, in the 12
weeks to June 6, its fiscal first quarter.
That was bang in line with analysts' consensus forecast but
worse than a fall of 1.9 percent in the previous quarter.
Sainsbury's, in common with its major rivals, is battling to
win back ground against the discounters Aldi and Lidl through
price cuts. All players are also having to deal with record
commodity-driven industry price deflation.
Sainsbury's said that despite the challenging market
conditions it was confident it was building on strong
foundations and making good progress with its strategy.
