UPDATE 2-Sainsbury's says growth plan working despite falling sales

* Underlying sales fall for sixth straight quarter
* Sales hurt by deflation and price war
* Company highlights volume and transaction growth
* Says progress ahead of plan
* Shares up 5 percent
By James Davey
LONDON, June 10 Investors bought in to British
supermarket chain Sainsbury's insistence that its
strategy is working, lifting its share price by 5 percent on
Wednesday despite a sixth straight quarter of declining
underlying sales.
Bets against the sector are at record highs, with
Sainsbury's and Morrisons the most shorted stocks on
Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index amid fierce
competition with discount rivals that has contributed to record
price deflation.
However, shares in Sainsbury's, down by a quarter over the
past year, jumped by 5 percent in morning trade after Chief
Executive Mike Coupe highlighted quarterly volume and
transaction growth, driven by the price cuts and investment in
product quality and availability that was outlined in November.
"We're seeing underlying volume growth and underlying
transaction growth, both of which are encouraging signs, given
the deflationary environment," Coupe told reporters.
"We're pretty pleased with that and actually we're slightly
ahead of where we expected to be at this stage."
Yet the question remains over how long and how low
Sainsbury's and rivals can cut prices to win market share at the
expense of the bottom line.
Sainsbury's, which trails market leader Tesco and
Wal-Mart's Asda by annual revenue, said sales at stores
open more than a year fell 2.1 percent, excluding fuel, in the
12 weeks to June 6, its financial first quarter.
That was bang in line with analysts' consensus forecast but
worse than a fall of 1.9 percent in the previous quarter.
RECORD DEFLATION
Sainsbury's, in common with its major rivals, is battling to
win back ground against discounters Aldi and Lidl
through price cuts. All players are also having to
deal with record commodity-driven industry price deflation.
The company has previously said it expects like-for-like
sales to be negative in the full 2015/16 year.
Total retail sales, excluding fuel, fell 0.6 percent in the
first quarter.
Finance chief John Rogers noted that within that number is
2-2.5 percent deflation, implying volume growth of 1.5-2
percent. He also said that items per basket in supermarkets had
recovered to be flat.
Sales at convenience stores rose 11 percent in the quarter,
while online grocery sales were up 6 percent.
Sainsbury's expects deflation to persist for the balance of
this year and probably into 2016.
"The big factor that weighs on the numbers is deflation, and
until we start seeing some signs that inflation might return to
the market place I don't think anybody can call any turn," Coupe
said.
Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne noted that Sainsbury's
shares trade at a lower rating than Tesco and Morrisons.
"Once the fear of what might happen, when Tesco does this or
that, falls away ... Sainsbury's will re-rate (upwards)" he
said.
