UPDATE 1-Sainsbury's sees no let-up in tough market conditions as sales fall

LONDON, June 8 Sainsbury's, Britain's
second biggest supermarket, on Wednesday reported a drop in
quarterly underlying sales and cautioned that it did not expect
market conditions to improve any time soon.
The firm, which in April agreed a 1.4 billion pounds ($2.04
billion) takeover of Argos-owner Home Retail, said
sales at stores open over a year fell 0.8 percent, excluding
fuel, in the 12 weeks to June 4, its fiscal first quarter.
That was slightly better than analysts' average forecast of
down 1.4 percent but represented a step back from a rise of 0.1
percent in the fourth quarter of the supermarket's last
financial year, its first quarter of growth in over two years.
"Market conditions remain challenging. Food price deflation
continues to impact our sales and pressures on pricing mean the
market will remain competitive for the foreseeable future," said
Chief Executive Mike Coupe.
He added that he still expected Sainsbury's to outperform
its major peers.
Sainsbury's has shown greater resilience to competition from
German discounters Aldi and Lidl than its
traditional rivals - market leader Tesco, Asda
and Morrisons.
All of Britain's so-called big four grocers have been
engaged in a price war amid fierce competition from the German
discounters.
As well as the supermarkets' price cuts sector deflation has
been fuelled by foreign exchange moves and commodity price
falls.
Sainsbury's strategy is focused on lower regular prices,
better product quality and availability and improved customer
service.
However, it has still reported two straight years of profit
decline and its shares have fallen 7 percent over the last
month.
They closed Tuesday at 246.7 pence, valuing the business at
4.72 billion pounds ($6.87 billion).
Sainsbury's proposed purchase of Home Retail is currently
being considered by the competition regulator. Last month the
Competition and Markets Authority said it would decide by July
25 whether to launch a full investigation.
($1 = 0.6871 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)