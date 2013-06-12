Sainsbury outshines Tesco with quarterly sales rise

BRIEF-BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source
* BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 12 J Sainsbury, Britain's No. 3 supermarket chain, met forecasts for underlying sales growth in its first quarter, outperforming major rivals with an outcome driven by growth online and in convenience stores.
The group, which trails market leader Tesco and No. 2 player Wal-Mart's Asda by annual revenue, said on Wednesday that sales at stores open over a year rose 0.8 percent, excluding fuel, in the 12 weeks to June 8.
That was a 34th consecutive quarter of underlying sales growth and compared to analysts' forecasts of a rise of 0.6 to 2 percent.
Sainsbury's performance was significantly ahead of a first-quarter like-for-like sales fall of 1 percent at Tesco and a 1.8 percent decline at No. 4 grocer Wm Morrison, albeit for different trading periods.
However, it did represent a slowdown from growth of 3.6 percent in the fourth quarter of the 2012-13 year.
The slowdown mainly reflected comparisons with an extra bank holiday last year to celebrate the Queen's diamond jubilee.
Sainsbury's total first quarter sales rose 3.3 percent, excluding fuel.
PARIS, March 31 French food group Danone said on Friday it would sell its U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield to facilitate the rapid completion of its $10.4 billion acquisition of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave foods Co.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.