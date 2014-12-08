版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 8日 星期一 14:46 BJT

BRIEF-St-Gobain says got numerous marks of interests for Verallia

Dec 8 Saint-gobain CEO Pierre-Andre de Chalendar to reporters:

* Says is surprised by reaction of Sika's management to planned takeover, wants to keep team on board

* Saint-Gobain has already received marks of interests for Verallia unit from funds and industrial buyers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Natalie Huet)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐