Saint-Gobain to buy stake in Sika, sell Verallia unit

PARIS Dec 8 French building materials supplier Saint-Gobain said on Monday it planned to buy a controlling stake in construction chemicals group Sika for around 2.3 billion euros ($2.83 billion) and was putting its glass packaging unit Verallia unit up for sale.

The Sika transaction must be cleared by antitrust authorities and is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2015, Saint-Gobain said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8137 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Natalie Huet)