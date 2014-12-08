Saint-Gobain to buy stake in Sika, sell Verallia unit

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
PARIS Dec 8 French building materials supplier Saint-Gobain said on Monday it planned to buy a controlling stake in construction chemicals group Sika for around 2.3 billion euros ($2.83 billion) and was putting its glass packaging unit Verallia unit up for sale.
The Sika transaction must be cleared by antitrust authorities and is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2015, Saint-Gobain said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8137 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Natalie Huet)
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.