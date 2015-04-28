Saint-Gobain keeps 2015 objectives, including Sika deal plan

PARIS, April 28 Construction materials group
Saint-Gobain reported steady first-quarter sales and
maintained its objectives for this year, including its plan to
win control of Swiss chemicals firm Sika.
The French group said it saw continued upbeat trends in Asia
and emerging countries, and that while business in Western
Europe was dampened by the downturn in the French market, it saw
good growth in the UK, Scandinavia and Spain.
Construction markets were robust in North America, but
roofing volumes fell as the stockpiling typically seen at the
beginning of the year did not emerge.
"Over the rest of the year, we expect to see a gradual
improvement, particularly in Germany and in roofing in the US,"
it said in a statement.
"Construction markets in France will remain challenging in
2015. In this setting and thanks to our ongoing cost cutting
programme, we can confirm our objective of a further
like-for-like improvement in operating income," the firm said.
First-quarter sales were down 0.2 percent from a year
earlier at 9.87 billion euros ($10.83 billion) and down 1.2
percent on a like-for-like basis.
($1 = 0.9114 euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Geert De Clercq)