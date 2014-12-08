版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 8日

BRIEF-Saint-Gobain says deal on Sika is "irrevocable"

Dec 8 Saint-Gobain CEO Pierre-Andre de Chalendar and CFO Laurent Guillot tell reporters on a conference call:

* Deal struck with Burkard family to buy its controlling stake in Sika is "irrevocable"

* Stand ready to meet Sika management, hope situation with stabilise in coming weeks

* Saint-Gobain expects to sell Verallia at a higher price than that paid for control of Sika Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Natalie Huet)
