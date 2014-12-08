BRIEF-Saint-Gobain says deal on Sika is "irrevocable"

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Dec 8 Saint-Gobain CEO Pierre-Andre de Chalendar and CFO Laurent Guillot tell reporters on a conference call:
* Deal struck with Burkard family to buy its controlling stake in Sika is "irrevocable"
* Stand ready to meet Sika management, hope situation with stabilise in coming weeks
* Saint-Gobain expects to sell Verallia at a higher price than that paid for control of Sika Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Natalie Huet)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.