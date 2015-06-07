UPDATE 2-Apollo wins auction for St-Gobain's Verallia -source

(updates with source confirming Apollo has won the bidding)
PARIS, June 7 Buyout firm Apollo Global
Management has won the bidding for Saint-Gobain's
Verallia glass bottle making unit, a source familiar with the
situation said.
Le Figaro newspaper earlier said the deal had been sealed
with a 2.95 billion euro ($3.27 billion) offer, and that the
deal would be made official soon.
A spokeswoman for building materials group Saint-Gobain
declined to comment beyond saying the sale process was ongoing.
Saint-Gobain Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said
last week the group had received five firm offers, all with
financing in place.
Le Figaro said the Saint-Gobain board had approved the sale
on Saturday, but that Apollo had faced strong last-minute
competition from the Portuguese industrial group Ba Vidro.
Having sold the North American part of Verallia in April
last year, Saint-Gobain put the remains of Verallia up for sale
in October, at the same time as it announced plans to buy
control of Swiss chemicals firm Sika.
Apollo, which has a number of other interests in France,
could become a partner with Bpifrance, a French government
sovereign wealth fund.
Earlier this month, a source familiar with the matter said
Bpifrance may take a stake of between 10 and 30 percent in the
business, which has revenue of about 2.4 billion euros a year.
Some 2,200 of Verallia's 10,000 employees are in France.
In February, after employees of the company asked the
government to intervene, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told
parliament that the government would stand by them, press
reports said at the time.
Blackstone, CVC Capital Partners and Ardian were also in the
running to buy Verallia, according to media reports last week.
($1 = 0.9023 euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus in Paris and Freya Berry in London,
editing by David Evans)