Saipem says US DOJ has asked for information on Algeria

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
MILAN, April 24 The U.S. Department of Justice has asked Italian oil services group Saipem for information on a probe into alleged corruption in Algeria, the group's CFO said on Thursday.
"They sent us a request for information on Algeria," Alberto Chiarini said on a conference call with analysts.
Saipem, which is 43 percent owned by Eni, is embroiled in judicial investigations in Italy and Algeria that claim it paid bribes to secure a series of contracts in the North African country worth $11 billion.
Last July Saipem said it had entered a tolling agreement with the DOJ to extend by 6 months the limitation period applicable to any possible violations of federal laws of the United States with regard to Algeria.
Saipem has denied any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.