MILAN Feb 11 Italian oil services group Saipem said on Tuesday an Italian investigation into possible bribes to secure lucrative contracts in Algeria has been extended by six months.

In slides to its earnings presentation the company also said that the U.S. Department of Justice had prolonged until May a tolling agreement with Saipem that extends the statute of limitation for the case. Such an agreement does not constitute an admission of unlawful actions by Saipem.