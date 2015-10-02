UPDATE 1-Judge orders Saipem to stand trial in Algeria corruption case

(Adds details, Saipem's statement)
By Emilio Parodi
MILAN Oct 2 A Milan judge ruled on Friday that
Italy's Saipem and five people should stand trial on
charges the oil services group paid bribes to win contracts in
Algeria, legal sources said.
Saipem's parent company, Italian oil major Eni,
Eni's former chief executive Paolo Scaroni and its former head
of North Africa were cleared in the case.
Those made to stand trial for alleged international
corruption and tax fraud are three former top executives at
Saipem and two Algerian intermediaries, the sources said.
Saipem said in a statement it was confident it would be able
to prove during the trial that there were no grounds for the
company to be held liable.
Prosecutors allege that Saipem paid intermediaries 197
million euros to bag contracts worth 8 billion euros with
Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach.
Under Italian law, companies are responsible for the actions
of their managers and can be fined if found guilty.
The charges relate to events that took place up to the
beginning of 2010, Saipem said.
The trial, which is due to start on Dec. 2, comes at a
delicate time for the oil contractor.
The group is in the process of hiring banks to run a cash
call of more than 3 billion euros as Eni seeks to sell down its
43 percent stake in the unit, to take Saipem's 5.5 billion euro
debt off its balance sheet.
The judge accepted a plea bargain for Tullio Orsi,
sentencing the former head of Saipem Contracting Algerie to two
years and 10 months in jail and a 1.3 million Swiss franc ($1.3
million) fine, the sources said.
Scaroni's lawyer Alberto Moro Visconti welcomed the judge's
decision saying: "We were certain of his innocence."
($1 = 0.8860 euros)
($1 = 0.9674 Swiss francs)
