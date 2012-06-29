版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 29日 星期五

Saipem wins new offshore contracts worth $350 mln

MILAN, June 29 Italian oilfield services group Saipem has won new offshore contracts in Angola and Nigeria worth a total of around $350 million, it said in a statement on Friday.

Saipem said Chevron-owned CABGOC had awarded two contracts in Angola to Petromar, a company jointly controlled by Saipem.

