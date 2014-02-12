U.S. fund Dodge & Cox has 5 pct stake in Saipem

MILAN Feb 12 U.S.-based investment fund Dodge & Cox has a 5 percent stake in Italian oil services group Saipem , according to filings by market watchdog Consob.

There was no information about what Dodge's previous holding in Saipem, if any, was. Investors must inform Consob when their holding in a listed Italian company tops 2 percent and then when it exceeds 5 percent.