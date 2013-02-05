版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二 19:25 BJT

Fidelity cuts stake in Saipem to 1.935 pct - Consob

MILAN Feb 5 Fund manager Fidelity reduced its stake in oil service group Saipem to 1.935 percent from a previous 2.641 percent, according to filings of Italian market regulator Consob dated Jan. 31.
