UPDATE 3-Italy's Saipem sees offshore order boost in 2012

* Strong market development to boost order backlog in 201

* Confirms FY guidance for 12 pct growth in core earnings

* Pricing improvement seen next year-CEO

* Q3 net profit 225 mln euros vs f'cast 229 mln (Recasts lead, adds CEO comments)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Oct 26 Italy's Saipem SpA expects the oil services market to improve strongly next year, boosting order intake, it said on Wednesday after reporting a 6.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.

"I see the market developing strongly in 2012. Offshore will be very active with room to bring positive (order) backlog development," Chief Executive Pietro Franco Tali said on a conference call.

Saipem, Europe's biggest oil services company, confirmed its full-year guidance for growth in core earnings of 12 percent and net profit of about 8 percent.

Earlier this month sector leaders shrugged off the economic uncertainty and kept their outlook for next year broadly intact. Market leader Schlumberger for instance expressed confidence about 2012.

"I expect some pricing improvement when big projects come on stream next year," Tali said, referring to developments in West Africa, Brazil, Australia, Canada and Iraq, as well as the Shtokman gas field in Russia and the GALSI pipeline project.

"Iraq is moving at a slower pace than expected (but) we will start to see something significant coming from Iraq next year," Tali said.

North Africa was something of a "dead market" for the oil service industry, he said, adding he did not see the market developing in Libya for the contracting industry any time soon.

"There will be repairing work but that's not a big market. That will be developing new fields," he said.

Saipem said its adjusted net profit in the third quarter was 225 million euros ($312.8 million), just below the consensus of analysts' forecasts of 229 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Saipem, controlled by oil and gas group Eni SpA , said its order backlog at the end of September was 20.1 billion euros against 20.5 billion at the end of June.

"The results were in line but the backlog fell back less than we thought it might, with offshore order intake especially surprising," a Milan-based analyst said.

Eni as controlling shareholder had been beneficial for Saipem in the credit crunch, Tali said. "It's made it easier for us to raise loans."

Asked by an analyst if Eni might be prepared to dilute its stake should Saipem find a merger opportunity, Tali said he could not speak for shareholders.

"I don't think they would be against dilution if it was beneficial for Saipem but it's all theoretical," he said. ($1=0.719 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Holmes)