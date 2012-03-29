版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四

RPT-Saipem wins E&C offshore contracts worth $700 mln

MILAN, March 29 Italy's oil services group Saipem said on Thursday it had won new engineering and construction (E&C) offshore contracts in Brazil and Saudi Arabia worth $700 million.

The contract in Brazil has been awarded by the state oil group Petrobras while the Saudi Arabian deal was within a framework agreement with the oil giant Saudi Aramco.

