Saipem mulls 3-bln euro cash call, state lender in talks over stake-sources

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
MILAN/LONDON, Sept 23 Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is in talks to buy a stake in Saipem as part of a revamp of the troubled oil contractor that could include a capital increase of around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), several people with knowledge of the matter said.
An investment in the company by CDP is expected to be announced next month, when Saipem - currently majority owned by oil major Eni - is due to present its turnaround plan, the sources said.
"The idea is to make a joint announcement on the cap hike and the CDP deal at the end of October," one of the sources said.
Eni and Saipem declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Pamela Barbaglia, additional reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.