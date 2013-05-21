版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-Saks shares up 2.2 percent in premarket trade after results

NEW YORK May 21 Saks Inc : * Shares up 2.2 percent in premarket trade after results
